Jacqueline Gorr
Scene Editor
The next best thing for Harry Potter fans
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is going to be an upcoming series of films based on the book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” which is comparable to the Harry Potter series. J.K Rowling wrote this series and the producer David Heyman who produced the Harry Potter movies and will be returning to produce these films. If you are a Harry Potter fan then you know this film won’t leave you disappointed. This movie is set to take place seventy years before the Harry Potter series. The main character is Newton Scamander who is played by Eddie Redmayne is traveling around the world researching magical creatures. The last Harry Potter film came out in 2007 and Rowling said “I would never reopen the wizarding world unless I had an idea that I was really excited about.” With that being said, we should expect these films to be as excellent as the Potter films. When you see the preview for this film, you automatically recognize things that were used in the Potter films such as the spells and props. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, then this film will interest you. It comes to theaters Friday, November 18, 2016.