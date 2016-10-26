Women’s Soccer Shuts down Marian on Senior Day

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Soccer team defeated Marian 5-0 Saturday afternoon at the Lisle Sports Complex. The win marked a Senior Day shutout for the Eagles and a fifth conference victory for the season.

“I am really happy for our two outstanding seniors,” said Head Coach Mike Boland, “We thank them for all they have contributed to this program. We talked all this week about winning on senior day for them, and the team responded to give them that memory.”

The game was evenly matched in the first half as both offenses were aggressive on the attack. Junior Winger Taylor Pokorny put the Eagles on the board first with a goal with just over ten minutes left in the first half. Porkorny was not done as she hit another goal in the 41st minute off of a corner kick by Junior Forward Danielle Melotte to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead going into the break.

The Eagles broke the game open in the second half as Freshman Forward Ashley Steadman scored just 13 minutes in. Freshman Forward Abbie Graham and Melotte added two more goals in the half to give the Eagles the decisive 5-0 win.

“Playing against Marian is always a fun game for us, they’ve been a good team in the past so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Pokorny, “Coming away with the win was huge for us and now it’s time to focus on Dominican this Wednesday.”

The Eagles will play their next game at Dominican University on Wednesday at 3 where they look to come away with another conference victory.