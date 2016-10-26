Police Reports

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

Trespassing and Underage Consumption of Alcohol on Saturday October 16th @ 1:56 a.m.

The Benedictine University Police responded to a call from the Founders Woods Quad over an underage intoxicated male. The male was reportedly picking fights with the residents while highly intoxicated. When the officers arrived, they identified the male as a 19-year-old non-student, who had sustained facial injuries. The individual became combative and resistant to police officers and was subsequently taken to Edwards Hospital for treatment. He was then arrested for trespassing and underage consumption of alcohol and is currently awaiting a court date.

$2,250 stolen on October 12th @ 11:40 a.m. in Neuzil Hall

On October 12th, a female resident in Neuzil Hall, reported to the police that someone had entered her dorm room and stolen $1,800 in cash around 11:40 a.m. While there appeared to be no forced entry, it looks as though the door had been unlocked. Down the hall, another theft was reported the same day around the same time. Another female resident in Neuzil reported $450 in cash was stolen from her room. Once again, the door room was left unlocked. The Benedictine University Police urge residents to keep your doors locked at all times so these incidents can be prevented.