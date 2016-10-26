Men’s Soccer Victorious on Senior Night

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Soccer team defeated Marian on Saturday night for a Senior Night win and eighth conference victory. The win helped the Eagles secure a first round bye in the upcoming NACC Conference Tournament.

“Playing against a three defender system is always a challenge,” said Head Coach Attila Schmidt, “There were definitely some great chances created in this one and I am happy our group was able to come out on top.”

The first half saw an intense defensive battle as neither team could find the back of the net. Although the Eagles were strong offensively, they could not break the Marian defense as the half ended in a 0-0 tie.

The Eagles were more successful in the second half as they were on the board within the first ten minutes off of a penalty kick by Junior Midfielder Nick Kapetanos, his 20th goal of the season. Marian answered with a quick penalty kick of their own to tie the match at one a piece. Kapetanos continued his strong offense during the game however, finding the back of the net three more times to give the Eagles the lopsided victory.

“We played a great game overall. We knew coming into the game that it was a must win in order for us to continue our chances in getting a piece of the regular season conference champions,” said Kapetanos, “We fought very hard until the last second in order to secure the win and to move forward to playing our last game of the regular season.”

The win gave the team their 12th victory of the season, the most in recent school history according to Benueagles.com. With four goals on the night, Kapetanos now leads the team with 23 goals on the season.

The Eagles host Dominican University on Wednesday night at 7 PM at the Lisle Sports Complex in a game to determine the NACC conference champion