Kylie Jenner’s New Burgundy Kyshadow Palette

Scene Editor

Jacqueline Gorr

Kylie keeps her cosmetic line growing

On October 20, 2016 Kylie Jenner released her second eyeshadow palette. This one is called the burgundy palette and it retails for $42. It sold out in five minutes and it is unknown when the next restock will be. Kylie’s first palette was the bronze palette and it was just as successful as this one. The burgundy palette differs from the bronze palette because the burgundy palette has three crème metallic shadows. Those shadows are called Dubai, New York and LA. She names them after her favorite cities. The rest of the shadows are called Almond, Beach, Naked, Penny, Burgundy and Brick. These colors are very warm colors and will be perfect for your fall makeup look. These shadows are very pigmented which means you don’t have to use a lot of product at once so it will last a long time. All of the colors tend to blend together very well and you can use all of the colors at once. If you want to get the most use out of the palette there are video tutorials by Kylie or other makeup artists that show how to use every color at once or you can simply use a couple at a time. According to YouTube star Jeffery Star, “this palette is great and the formula is amazing.” Kylie always restocks her cosmetics and the best way to find out when she will be doing that is by following her on snapchat or downloading her app. If you’re looking for a perfect fall look, the burgundy palette is for you.