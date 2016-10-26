Hand, Foot and Mouth Virus Outbreak Throughout College Campuses

Marissa Perez

Editor in Chief

It’s that time of year, again. One day it could be 80 degrees outside, and the next day it could be 50. All this inconsistent weather slows down our immune system and can impact our health.

Last week, according to Fox News, the University of Illinois officials said that over 60 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease had been reported on campus.

WebMD describes this disease is caused by a virus called enterovirus and can be spread very easily through coughing, sneezing or kissing. This type of disease tends to break out within a community, usually among infants and young children.

Symptoms usually start off with a sore throat and a fever. Within a day or two, sores and blisters may start to appear in or on the mouth as well as the hands and feet.

According to Fox News, other schools and universities are reporting the same outbreaks. Recently, Florida State University has been added to the list of schools that have been afflicted with this disease. They advise students to frequently wash their hands as well as make consciously good hygienic choices.

So if any of you plan on visiting U of I this upcoming weekend, be sure to make a mental note to wash your hands and be wary of who you get in close contact with. Benedictine has yet to report any cases but the likelihood of an outbreak is still possible.

Hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween weekend.