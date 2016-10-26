Cubs Advance to First World Series Since 1945

Daniel Dalenburg

Staff Writer

On Saturday night, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in game six of the National League Championship Series (NLCS), winning the series 4-2, to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1945. A game six victory for the Cubs was anything but a sure thing as they faced one of baseball’s best pitchers, Clayton Kershaw. The Cubs got on the board early thanks to Third Baseman Kris Bryant’s RBI single in the first and never looked back.

One run was all they needed as MLB ERA leader, Cubs Pitcher Kyle Hendricks, pitched a masterful game, going 7 and 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on 2 hits, and facing the minimum amount of batters. Mid-season acquisition Aroldis Chapman got the other 5 outs… the last two being a moment that will be remembered by Cubs fans forever.

This game meant much more than just a trip to the World Series. For Cubs fans everywhere this win was an emotional and celebratory event. Between fans who have been waiting for this moment literally their whole lives, those who dedicated the win to a deceased Cubs fan, or those who were alive in 1945, the last time the Cubs made the World Series, this win meant everything.

Today on ESPN 1000 radio show, “Kap and Company”, host David Kaplan described a scene in Wrigley, where fans were crying tears of joy hugging everyone around them, which perfectly displays why this win was “bigger than baseball.” The scene outside of Wrigley was equally amazing, where fans flooded the streets to celebrate the Cubs huge feat.

While Chicago definitely celebrated the Cubs advancement to the World Series to the fullest, the team knows there is still work to be done. During post-game interviews the common theme among Cubs players was that they still had to focus on getting four more wins in the World Series. Chicago went insane when the Cubs advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1945, can you imagine if they win the World Series for the first time since 1908? The journey is not over yet. Bring on the Indians.