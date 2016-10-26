5 Fun Girl DIY Costume Ideas

Kaitlynn Wolfgram
Web Editor
This Halloween, forget the stores and get creative with DIY costumes! Stores can be expensive; the costumes below are sure way not to break your bank this year.
- The Simple Cat – Nothings more classic than a black cat for Halloween.
- Black leggings
- Cute black shirt
- Cute cat ears (you can get these at Forever 21 for less than $5.00)
- Black makeup
2. Tom Cruise and Risky Business – A fun and cute costume that you can do with stuff around your house.
- White button down
- Long white socks
- A sweet pair of shades
- Greek Goddess – Dazzle your friends with this vibrant costume with gold accents
- White bed sheet
- A piece of robe to tie around your waist
- Some fun gold jewelry
- A gold headband
- Rosie the Riveter – Grab your favorite red bandana and show of your strong muscles with this great costume.
- Blue jeans
- Denim shirt
- Red headband
- Red lipstick
Miley Cyrus – Come in like a wrecking ball with this head turning costume.
- Red lipstick
- Teddy bear
- White tank top or shirt
- Gold chain
- Put your hair into two buns