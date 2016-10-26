5 Fun Girl DIY Costume Ideas

Kaitlynn Wolfgram

Web Editor

This Halloween, forget the stores and get creative with DIY costumes! Stores can be expensive; the costumes below are sure way not to break your bank this year.

The Simple Cat – Nothings more classic than a black cat for Halloween.

Black leggings

Cute black shirt

Cute cat ears (you can get these at Forever 21 for less than $5.00)

Black makeup

2. Tom Cruise and Risky Business – A fun and cute costume that you can do with stuff around your house.

White button down

Long white socks

A sweet pair of shades

Greek Goddess – Dazzle your friends with this vibrant costume with gold accents

White bed sheet

A piece of robe to tie around your waist

Some fun gold jewelry

A gold headband

Rosie the Riveter – Grab your favorite red bandana and show of your strong muscles with this great costume.

Blue jeans

Denim shirt

Red headband

Red lipstick

Miley Cyrus – Come in like a wrecking ball with this head turning costume.

Red lipstick

Teddy bear

White tank top or shirt

Gold chain

Put your hair into two buns