5 Fun Girl DIY Costume Ideas

26 Oct

Kaitlynn Wolfgram

Web Editor

This Halloween, forget the stores and get creative with DIY costumes!  Stores can be expensive; the costumes below are sure way not to break your bank this year.

  1. The Simple Cat – Nothings more classic than a black cat for Halloween.
  • Black leggings
  • Cute black shirt
  • Cute cat ears (you can get these at Forever 21 for less than $5.00)
  • Black makeup
Forever21.com

costume from showmecute.com

2.  Tom Cruise and Risky Business – A fun and cute costume that you can do with stuff around your house.

  • White button down
  • Long white socks
  • A sweet pair of shades
picture from coffeelightandsweet.com

  1. Greek Goddess – Dazzle your friends with this vibrant costume with gold accents
  • White bed sheet
  • A piece of robe to tie around your waist
  • Some fun gold jewelry
  • A gold headband
image from uncommondesignsonline.com

  1. Rosie the Riveter – Grab your favorite red bandana and show of your strong muscles with this great costume.
  • Blue jeans
  • Denim shirt
  • Red headband
  • Red lipstick
image from ryanezamorabeauty.wordpress.com

Miley Cyrus – Come in like a wrecking ball with this head turning costume.

  • Red lipstick
  • Teddy bear
  • White tank top or shirt
  • Gold chain
  • Put your hair into two buns
picture from pintrest.com

