Women’s Volleyball Swept by Concordia-Wisconsin

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Volleyball team fell in consecutive matches to Concordia University Wisconsin Friday night at the Rice Center. The loss marked the Eagles third loss to conference opponents.

“CUW is a solid team. I think that we made too many mistakes and weren’t able to put the ball away as much as we needed to,” said Head Coach Jennifer Wildes, “We still had opportunities to win the second set but weren’t able to finish. Had we won that one, it could have turned things around for us in the third set.”

The Eagles started out slow against the Falcons as they allowed a 5-0 run in the first set. The Eagles would not lead the entire first set as they fell to the Falcons 25-18 in the first. The second set went much better for the Eagles as they took an early lead and held a two point advantage late into the set. Concordia Wisconsin would not go down easily however as a couple key kills tied the match at 25. A back and forth battle late in the set ended on with a Concordia Wisconsin kill as they took the second set 28-26.

The Eagles started off on fire in the third set taking an early 9-1 lead as Sophomore Defensive Specialist Kristina Billie recorded three aces during the stretch. The Eagles could not keep up their dominant pace however allowing Concordia Wisconsin to tie the match at 12. After a few even rallies, Concordia Wisconsin went on the offensive to take the set 25-21 and completing the sweep.

“We had some really great moments in this match,” said Junior Defensive Specialist Vanessa Possidoni, “We weren’t able to walk away with a win, but I have confidence that our great flashes we saw can be more consistent in future matches.”

The Eagles next match will be on the road where they look to right the ship against conference opponent Concordia University Chicago Tuesday Night in River Forest.