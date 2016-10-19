Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

This past week a luncheon was held in honor of some of the most influential women in pop culture. Amongst these women were: Miley Cyrus, Scarlett Johansson, Lavern Cox and many more all of whom came together to celebrate women. Rachel Bloom hosted the Power of Women luncheon this year, which was presented by Lifetime.

This year’s Power of Women honoree was Helen Mirren, and she focused her lecture on gender and equality in the workplace. She feels as though women more than ever, need to vote to ensure rights become equal in workplaces between men and women. Alongside Mirren—Miley Cyrus, Scarlett Johansson, and Lavern Cox were also honored and focused on the importance gender equality.

According to Variety.com, Mirren said, “I feel there is an earthquake and there is a real, real possibility for change [that] will have an incredible impact all over the world. It’s time for the best role model in the White House.”

Mirren had also invited a 12-year-old boy from a charity she supports, the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY). Miley Cyrus had chosen to speak about her own charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation, which helps homeless and LGBT youth. Cyrus had talked about how important it was for women to feel empowered, and make the choice of who they want in power for our country.

According to Variety.com Cyrus had said, “I just want to say to anyone who has ever felt like they’re different or they don’t fit in, I want you to take that victory and feel like you’re not alone. I’m wishing for peace and love on our planet because hate and war has gone on way too long.”

All of these influential women want to empower those across the nation and let them know that their voice is more powerful than ever.