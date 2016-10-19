Men’s Soccer Unbeaten Streak Snapped in Loss to MSOE

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Soccer team lost a close game to fellow NACC conference member MSOE 3-2 Saturday night at the Lisle Sports Complex. The loss marked the team’s first conference loss this season as well as their first loss in seven games.

“Tonight was an exciting game of college soccer,” said Head Coach Attila Schmidt, “It’s not often that you see both teams miss on penalty kick opportunities. MSOE is a well-coached team and did a great job of capitalizing on their opportunities tonight.”

The conference matchup was a battle throughout as the Eagles started off the game with a strong offensive attack. However, it was MSOE that drew first blood as they held off the Eagles offense to score their own goal in the 10th minute. The Eagles were not deterred as they responded with a goal by Freshman Forward Aldreiron Smith late in the half to tie the game at one going into the break.

The second half saw a flurry of action early as MSOE scored in the 50th minute and following some solid defense added to their score with another goal in the 57th minute giving them the 3-1 advantage. The Eagles would not back down though, responding within one minute with a goal by Sophomore Forward Erik Stammer. Both offenses would trade threats to the defense, but were denied goals as the ended with an Eagles loss 3-2.

“In the second half we gave up two goals by not coming out with the energy we normally have,” said Junior Midfielder Nick Kapetanos, “Our chances could not find the back of the net and in the end we fell short.”

The Eagles next game will be another conference matchup as they will go on the road to face Rockford University on Wednesday.