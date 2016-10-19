Healthy Eating Tips: Five Foods You Should Ditch After College

By Marissa Perez

Editor in Chief

Everyone has heard of the “freshman fifteen” when entering college. Well if there is one thing that I have learned from college, it is that the saying is partially true.

According to research done by the National Center of Biotechnology Information, college freshmen do gain weight; however, the average gain for the entire group being observed was 2.7 lbs.

No biggie, right? Only this was just one surveyed group of students at on college. Not all colleges serve the same food.

Here are some foods that Dish.com and Cosmopolitan have both said that college students should probably avoid after graduating:

Now for some, the only time they actually drink soda would be at a party or with a mixed drink, but now that your body is getting older and will thank you later for cutting out the unnecessary artificial dyes and immense amounts of sugar. This stuff is basically corroding you from the inside out. A better substitute would be seltzer. Almost every college student’s go-to meal. The sodium-packed soup would come in handy for a quick on-the-go meal or as a hangover cure, but the lack of natural supplements and high sodium levels do not make it an acceptable meal. Energy Drinks. According to Men’s Fitness, the affect that these things have on your body is not worth the jolt when you have to be rushed to the hospital under irregular heartbeat or sudden cardiac arrest. A better alternative to this would be coffee. I know, this one in particular hurt a little. It’s time to be honest with ourselves here guys, these drinks do not have enough caffeine to really perk you up in the morning. “The first part of growing up is being able to admit your mistakes, and you know better than to drink a milkshake in the morning,” said Cosmo about the frozen favorite treat. Microwave Popcorn. According to Delish.com, some microwave popcorn brands have been known to have toxic chemicals in the popping bags; Many that don’t are still loaded with trans fats. The better alternative would be to purchase air-popped popcorn or to buy a bag of kernels and get to popping.

A lot of learning goes on during our years in college, but they are also years that most of us pick up bad eating habits. From late night snacking to Netflix binge eating, we should probably be a little more careful about what foods we put into put into our bodies.