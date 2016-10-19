Love Your Melon Day

Help Us Battle Pediatric Cancer One Melon at a Time

By: Michelle Reilly

News Editor

For those who don’t know, Love Your Melon is an organization that helps improve the lives of children battling cancer in America. The idea came from an entrepreneurship class at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota by a couple of students. Since 2012, Love Your Melon has functioned as an apparel brand that is dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America, along with supporting other nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer.

When you purchase a hat or other apparel from Love Your Melon, you are helping kids fight cancer. 50% of net proceeds from the sale of all products are donated to Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners, who work in the field of pediatric oncology, fund cancer research initiatives and provide immediate support for families of children battling cancer. The other half of the earnings from the sale will be going directly to the kids themselves.

This organization was founded by two college students and has been spreading to campuses throughout the United States. Benedictine University has just recently joined this cause, and has started a crew. Each crew runs on a credit system. New this year, the Love Your Melon Crew is just getting started and asking for support from the students and faculty. Make sure to show your support on October 20th, which has been dubbed, Love Your Melon Day, by buying a hat or one of the other apparel items from their website, www.loveyourmelon.com and to spread the word to your friends. Be sure to give the school credit when you complete your purchases by clicking “Love Your Melon Crew at BenU” in the drop down school menu. You can be a part of the pediatric cancer fight by joining the Love Your Melon Crew on campus. For more information, follow us on our Facebook page “Love Your Melon Campus Crew at BenU” for more updates and information. You can also follow us on Instagram @lymcrewatbenu.