Women’s Volleyball Sweeps MSOE in Conference Matchup

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Volleyball team defeated MSOE in NACC conference play on Friday night in the Rice Center. The Eagles won in three consecutive sets to sweep MSOE and extended their match winning streak to four.

““Getting the win against MSOE was a great end to two very important weeks for us,” said Head Coach Jennifer Wildes, “We outplayed MSOE in almost every statistical category and it was great to get contributions from so many different players. We are ready and excited for the week ahead!”

The Eagles started off the first set competing well with MSOE tying the game at seven a piece. MSOE would then rally five straight points against the Eagles to grab the early lead. The Eagles were resilient however with key kills by Junior Outside Hitter Emily Chitwood and Senior Right Side Kara Epping to rally the Eagles to a 25-16 win.

In the second set, the Eagles came out strong hitting well and using great communication to get the win 25-19. In the third and final set, the Eagles trailed during most of the gameplay, but aces from Sophomore Defensive Specialist Kristina Billie and Senior Setter Kelcey Adams put Benedictine on top to give them the 25-22 win and match sweep.

The Eagles played an efficient match against MSOE as they recorded 35 kills, 53 digs, six blocks and nine aces in the match. Epping led the team with eight kills along with two block assists and a .438 hitting percentage. Adams had 20 assists, six digs and three aces while Billie had 20 digs and four aces.

“We really were able to dig down and come together to finish the game in three,” said Epping, “It was so much fun to be a part of and everyone contributed in their own way. It was a great team win!”

The Eagles will look to continue their success in conference play and extend their winning streak as they travel to Aurora University Tuesday night at 7 p.m.