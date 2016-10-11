Police Reports

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

Criminal Trespass to Land on Friday, October 7th @ 1 p.m.

The Benedictine University Police arrested a 48-year-old Asian male on Friday, October 7th. The suspect was reported being suspicious and inappropriate after making several trips to the IT Help Desk in Kindlon. It all began when the man was spotted trying to get into the Women’s Summit in Goodwin, but failed because he was unregistered. Staff who were supervising the event, began to become suspicious of him because he was walking around with two backpacks and then left them in the auditorium and went outside. The staff decided to call in a “suspicious object”, thinking it could be a destructive device. University police responded with an evidence technician, who determined there were just several laptops in the backpacks. The man then proceeded to make several trips to the IT Help Desk, sneaking in by going around the building, away from the police. While at the Help Desk, he was harassing one of the female aids so she called the university police. The police were then able to make the arrest and charge the suspect with criminal trespass to land. The male in custody does have a prior criminal history.

Consumption of Alcohol and Possession of Cannabis While Driving on Saturday, October 1st @ 2:10 a.m.

On Saturday, October 1st, officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically near Birck Hall around 2:10 a.m. Police pulled the car over and found six students, who were underage, under the influence of alcohol. The driver of the car was charged with possession of cannabis. A passenger in the backseat was charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor, as well as resisting a police officer, while all other students were administratively cited.