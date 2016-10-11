Jackie Gorr

This concert will take you into the creative mind of Mr. West himself

I recently attended Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour on October, 8 2016 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. You never know what you are going to get with this hip hop star so I was interested to see what this tour was going to be like. He has a stage that floats from one end of the arena to the other. You can see him from any seat in the arena. With him being above the fans on the lower level, his idea was that’s it’s not about having a big stage and a production, it’s about the fans simply enjoying the music with other people so it’s not necessarily about staring at him on a stage. There weren’t any seats on the main floor; it was a giant mosh pit. For the first half of the show, he had the arena filled with smoke and very dim lighting on him for him to appear very dim. There wasn’t any musicians present he was the only one giving the content. He would rap to pre-recorded tracks and use a digital harmonizer. Kanye began his performance with a choral arrangement making you feel like you are in church and then began his hit track “Father Stretch my Hands Pt.1.” He was really involved with the crowd throughout the performance and cut the music to hear us sing the lyrics to his music. He performed his old hip hop hits such as “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Touch the Sky” and “Stronger.” He did plenty of songs from his brand new solo album “The Life of Pablo” and concluded his concert with his song “Ultralight Beam” which is also from that album and left with one simple beam of light in the middle of the main floor.