Daniel Dalenburg

Staff Writer

After missing the whole 2015 season, Chicago Bears rookie Wide Receiver Kevin White looked to be a great compliment to star receiver Alshon Jeffery. Unfortunately, after only four games, Kevin White is injured again. According to NFL Insider Ian Rappaport, “The Bears are placing WR Kevin White on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain and fracture.” In his lone year at West Virginia, White put up monster numbers, racking up 1318 yards and nine touchdowns according to ESPN. After a stellar combine performance, the Bears used their 2015 first round draft pick on White, hoping his potential could translate into NFL success. But now it seems bleak that this potential will ever be fulfilled. While I am not giving up on White, players who are injury prone early in their career usually have a tough time staying on the field the rest of their careers. Just ask RG3.

This injury is not only devastating for White, but also for the Bears as their first round draft picks in recent years have not been very successful. Cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Bears 2014 first round pick, is also on Injured Reserve. Their 2012 first round pick, Linebacker Shea McClellin, had a bad career with the Bears and is now a backup on the New England Patriots. In 2011, they used their first round pick on Tackle Gabe Carimi who is no longer in the NFL. Outside of their 2013 first round pick Pro Bowl Guard Kyle Long, the Bears have not had much success in the draft. Good teams draft well. For example, out of their past eight first round draft picks, the Patriots have selected four Pro Bowl players, according to Wikipedia.

In all fairness, Bears General Manager Ryan Pace has only made two draft picks so the jury is still out on him. The draft is the key to success in the NFL, and for the Bears to build long term success, they will need recent and future draft picks to turn into solid NFL players. All things considered, hopefully White’s early injuries aren’t as bad a sign for his future as they may seem so that fans can sing “Bear Down Chicago Bears” when he scores a touchdown, instead of saying “Bear Down” due to another injury.