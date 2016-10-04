Women’s Soccer Dominates Lakeland in Conference Victory

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Soccer team defeated Lakeland College 5-1 at the Lisle Sports Complex Saturday Evening. The win marked the second conference win for the Eagles as they continue to compete in conference play.

“We are happy with the result, but I think we could have put this one away a bit sooner. We squandered some chances throughout, and allowed an inexcusable goal on a set piece,” said Head Coach Michael Boland, “Every NACC game is important, so the 3 points are great. We will get after it on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for a very good Concordia-Wisconsin team.”

The Eagles started off strong early and continued that pace throughout the game. The Eagles went on the offensive quickly gathering seven consecutive shots. Junior Winger Taylor Pokorny broke through first scoring a goal in the 27th minute off of a nice feed. Pokorny was not done with her outstanding offensive play in the first half as she gave Junior Forward Danielle Melotte a nice pass for the Eagles second goal in the first half. The Eagles went into the break leading the Muskies 2-0.

The second half was even more dominant than the first for the Eagles as Pokorny continued her fantastic play. Two goals in two minutes by Pokorny early in the second half gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead while also giving Pokorny a hat trick for the game. The Eagles would give up a late goal to the Muskies, but it was of no consequence as the Eagles would match that score with one by Sophomore Forward Sabie Ramirez in the 83rd minute to give the Eagles a 5-1 victory.

“We’re starting to get into the crucial part of our season, seeing back to back conference teams,” said Melotte, “Winning at home against Lakeland was a great way to continue our momentum forward in the hunt towards the NACC championship.”

The Eagles will play their next match on Wednesday night when they face Concordia University Wisconsin at the Lisle Sports Complex where they look to push their conference win total to three on the year.