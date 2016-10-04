Men’s Soccer Wins Again to Extend Unbeaten Streak

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Soccer team defeated Lakeland College 3-0 Saturday night at the Lisle Sports Complex. The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NSCAA Central region poll, extended their win streak to three while also pushing their unbeaten streak to six consecutive matches. It also marked the team’s second consecutive shutout during the streak.

“I was very impressed with the way both teams competed tonight from start to finish,” said Head Coach Attila Schmidt, “We were able to create the lion’s share of chances overall, but Lakeland really made us work for everything in this one.”

Benedictine was on the attack early in the game sending a flurry of shots at the Lakeland goalkeeper in the first 15 minutes. The Eagles got on the board in the 24th minute when Junior Midfielder Nick Kapetanos for his 14th goal of the year. The goal gave the Eagles a one goal lead heading into the half.

In the second half, the Eagles opened up fast with Kapetanos netting another goal in the 53rd minute. Kapetanos would later feed a pass to Sophomore Forward Erik Stammer who would give the Eagles the final tally of the game and the victory 3-0.

“I think we played a good game,” said Kapetanos, “We started a little slow but we came into rhythm as time went on. Our defense did a tremendous job on getting the shutout.”

Benedictine will travel for their next game against Concordia Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon where they look to extend their unbeaten streak.