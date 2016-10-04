Cubs fans, is this the year?

Daniel Dalenberg

Staff Writer

The first Model-T was released, World War I was yet to happen, and the Chicago Cubs were World Series champions. 1908 was the last time the Cubs won the World Series. Today, October 2016, the Cubs finished the regular season with the best record in the MLB, and people everywhere are left wondering, “is this the year?”. On paper, the Cubs are the obvious favorites to win it all. According to baseballreference.com, the Cubs have the number one and two ranked pitchers in the MLB in terms of ERA this season, with Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester. Not to mention last years’ Cy Young winner, Jake Arrieta, who finished the season with 18 wins. The Cubs batters have been fantastic as well, led by NL MVP favorite, Kris Bryant. The Cubs combination of elite pitching and explosive offense has led them to a league leading +248 run differential, according to teamrankings.com. The next closest team, the Boston Red Sox, have a +148 run differential. All these stats are great, but it’s baseball. And playoff baseball is a different animal. Since 2000, only two of the regular season wins leaders have won the World Series. Take this stat with a grain of salt as a lot of the league leading teams have not been as dominant as the Cubs this year, but regardless the World Series is anything but a guarantee. The Cubs could lose in the NLDS, it’s baseball and anything can happen. But, at the end of the day, this Cubs team is special. As a lifelong Cubs fan, I believe this is the year, and you should too. So buckle up Cubs fans, October will be a wild ride.

http://www.baseball-reference.com/leagues/MLB/

https://www.teamrankings.com/mlb/stat/run-differential

http://www.baseball-reference.com/leagues/MLB/2016-pitching-leaders.shtml