Women’s Volleyball Falls in NACC/IACC Invitational

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Volleyball team lost two consecutive matches during the first day of the NACC/IACC Crossover Invitational on Friday at the Rice Center. The Eagles lost their first match against Dubuque University 3-2 and their second match against Central College 3-1.

“We did some good things today,” Head Coach Jennifer Wildes said, “We battled hard out there against some good opponents now we have to take those good things and get ourselves ready for the games tomorrow.”

The Eagles first match against Dubuque started off strong for the home team. The Eagles came out very aggressive offensively, pushing through a small deficit early in set one to win the set 25-20. The Eagles started slowly in their second set trailing as much by five points, but came within a point at 23-22 before ultimately dropping the set to the Spartans. In the third and fourth sets, both teams showed dominance over their opponents as Benedictine coasted to a 25-14 win in set three and Dubuque leading throughout set four to win 25-19. In the final set, the Eagles found themselves behind early but rallied to tie the set at five a piece, but Dubuque made a strong final push to win the set and the match 15-9.

In the second against Central College, the Eagles did not execute as well as they did in the first match of the day. In the first set the Eagles fell behind early to Central, but worked hard to stay in the game but could not recover from their early struggles losing the set 25-21. In the second set, the Eagles came back with a statement victory winning the set 26-24. The rest of the match was all Central however as the Eagles dropped the next two games, 25-22 in set three and 25-14 in the fourth set, including a dominant 8-1 stretch by Central in the final set.

“We showed a lot of flashes of greatness and potential to be where we want to be,” Senior Right Side Kara Epping said, “We also learned what we need to improve on and bring over to upcoming conference play. It will be exciting to see what we can do!”

The Eagles will look to gain footing in the tournament with two more tournament games tomorrow. The first will be against Simpson College at 10:00 AM and the second against Luther College at 2:00 PM in the Rice Center Sunday afternoon.