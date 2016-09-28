Men’s Soccer Victorious over Edgewood

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Soccer team defeated Edgewood College 4-2 on the road Saturday night. The win gave the Eagles their first NACC Conference victory of the season.

“It was a good win for our team,” Head Coach Attilia Schmidt said, “It was the way we wanted to start our conference our play and credit to Edgewood they fought hard and gave us good looks. I am proud of our guys and we are excited for the rest of conference play.”

The high scoring affair started off with action from the beginning of the game. After an opportunity by Senior Midfielder Alex Unzueta that missed wide right, the Eagles were given a penalty kick opportunity. Junior Defender Drew Schmucker converted the goal giving the Eagles the only goal of the first half as the Eagles went into the break up 1-0.

The second half was more action packed as the Eagles capitalized right away with a long run and kick by Schmucker to extend the Eagles lead 2-0. Ten minutes into the half, Junior Midfielder Nick Kapetanos converted another penalty kick to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead. The goal also allowed Kapetanos to pass the 100-point mark for his career. A couple of goals by the home team closed the gap, but the Eagles connected on another late goal to seal the victory 4-2.

“We started the match on a slow note, but as the game went on, we started to find our rhythm,” Kapetanos said, “Even with our long bus ride to Wisconsin, our team knew what we had to do and secured the win. We now look forward to competing against Aurora at home with a first win under or belts in conference.”

The Eagles next game will be at home against fellow NACC Conference member Aurora University Wednesday night at the Lisle Sports Complex at 7:00 PM.