Matte liquid lipsticks at all price points

Some matte lipstick brands are better than others.

Since the beginning of the year, matte liquid lipstick has become a trend. The trend was started by Kylie Jenner when she started her matte liquid lipstick line. Her lipstick retails for $29 and you get a lip liner and a tube of liquid lipstick. Matte lipstick applies as a liquid and then dries to a chalky matte finish. Other makeup brands have created their version of a matte lipstick and they retail at all different price points. Some are better than others but, if you are on a budget and want that perfect matte look then there are plenty of options for you. People who are willing to spend on a high end brand then the Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lipstick would be a good option. The formula is not creamy and with one swipe you automatically get that matte look. It dried instantly and lasts about 4 hours. This lipstick is available in 22 shades.

The next brand that is popular for a liquid lipstick brand is Mac. The applicator helps the lipstick go on real smooth. This is a creamier formula that has a scent with vanilla undertones. This brand specializes in more vibrant shades, but it stayed on a solid four hours. This brand is available in 15 shades. One that compares to Mac is one that you can get at the drug store. This one is from NYX and it is creamy and opaque, with a vanilla scent. This color lasted about three hours and doesn’t make your lips feel dry. It comes off gradually when you eat something, but you can re-apply. It retails for $7.99 and it’s available in 34 shades.

The last liquid lipstick became the internet’s favorite affordable brand. This brand is called colourpop and it appears watery when it first applies, but then dries instantly. This one lasts about 2 hours which isn’t as long as the others but colourpop is also cheaper than others. This one retails for six dollars. This brand comes in 43 beautiful shades.