Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Split

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

There are many questions about their divorce.

It was announced on September 20th, 2016 that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were filing for divorce. This has already been one of the biggest celebrity divorces of the decade. According to E! Online, “In Angelina’s divorce filing, she requested sole physical custody of the children with only visitation rights for Brad.” No one is sure why this wish was granted, but Brad and Angelina always have put their six children first. It is also not clear that this wish will be acted upon. When you put Brad and Angelina together, they are a very wealthy couple. People are wondering how their money will be distributed. They own homes in France and Los Angeles and, according to Forbes, Brad and Angelina have about $555 million combined. Most likely their pre-nup or post- nup with be the explanation on how their money is distributed, but no one is sure if they have one. There is no clear reason on why Pitt and Jolie are getting a divorce but it can be a difference in parenting skills. Pitt admits that he is tougher with the children than Jolie. Geyer Kosinski, manager for Jolie said, “she appreciates everyone’s understand for their privacy at this time.”