Black Mold at BU

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

Since Benedictine University is an old campus, with it being founded in 1887, there are bound to be some faults in the buildings. For example, residence halls are outdated and Scholl has a certain scent and must when you enter. The biggest issue, however? That would be the black mold sightings. The mold has been found in both residence halls and buildings where classes are held.

The most well-known mold finding is of course the Ondrak case that happened during the 2014-2015 school year. For those who are unaware, the boys’ dorm had to evacuate in October of 2014 due to a mold sighting found by students and R.A.’s. The guys were not given much warning about the move to say the least.

“I remember it was October and we were told on a Thursday or Friday that we were going to either need to commute for the time being or we were going to be put up in the Hyatt hotel and that we needed to be out of there by Monday,” says junior Brandon Gipson. Some students chose to commute if they lived close enough or had a car available to them, but for a lot of them, it meant the Hyatt was going to become their new home. “We didn’t really know how long we were going to be there. It ended up being until Christmas break,” states Gipson.

Over the course of those two months, Ondrak Hall was renovated and stripped of mold. However, that would not be the only case of mold on campus. Fast-forward to just one year later in Founders Woods Apartments. A quad apartment in Anderson was where the mold was spotted this time, just two weeks into the school year. In one of the bathrooms in the apartment, the mold was found on the ceiling. The guys who lived there contacted maintenance immediately, yet it took them over a week to reply to the message and come in and check out the situation. Once maintenance was in there, they painted over the mold.

However, that simple fix idea did not work. The mold was back within another week. This time, the school hired outside contractors to come and help with the situation. The contractors cut a hole in the ceiling of the bathroom that exposed the mold that was trapped in the walls. The hole was left open and the residents were told they were okay to use the bathroom still.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. “After showering in that bathroom for two weeks, we began to feel sick and got in contact with the school again. A faculty member then told us we were going to need to move out for seven to nine days. Yet, we still had to live there for five more days in unsafe living conditions,” explains senior Kyle Bock, former resident of the apartment. The guys were temporarily relocated to different apartments for two weeks and were ultimately able to return and finish out the semester.

As mentioned, the mold made the guys sick and Kyle even had to go to the hospital. “I was feeling terrible for weeks, so my mom took me to the hospital and the doctor determined it was most definitely because of the mold that was in my apartment,” says Bock.

One of Bock’s junior year roommates has had even more issues with mold. Chris Rafacz was in the same apartment as Kyle Bock with the mold outbreak last year, and it seems he couldn’t escape the issue this year. “I came back to school early for athletic training and when I was moving in, I was informed that I had to switch apartments across the hall because they had found mold in my apartment,” says Rafacz. That marks two years in a row Rafacz has had to switch apartments because of a mold-related incident.

Aside from the residence halls, there have also been cases of mold found in Scholl as well. Just this year, the International Program Services have moved offices from Scholl to Goodwin and refuse to return because of an alleged mold sighting. The IPS faculty has not reached out to comment yet, but Vice President of Student Life, Marco Masini did in regards to how the university is taking steps to make the buildings, such as Scholl, safe for students.

“We contacted a third party company to remove the wet pipe insulation, had negative air machines cleaning the air overnight, and followed up with a third party company to complete an air quality test”, states Masini. As for how these steps seem to be working, Masni says, “the progress has been positive with steps taken by the university.”

Only time will tell if these methods by the university have been effective.