A Review of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child: Warning Spoilers

Elana Garay

Staff Writer

WARNING SPOILERS

This past summer the 8th Harry Potter book was released into the world on July 21, 2016. After many years thinking that no more would be added into the magical world of Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling adds in more. Also, with three more books to come and a movie to be released on November 18, 2016. The book comes as a rehearsal script of the play in London and was also written by Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. I highly recommend this book for all Harry Potter fans. It’s got a great twist and it has adventure. Also, some emotional parts. Spoilers coming ahead.

This book takes place 19 years later after the Battle of Hogwarts. Harry is a father and husband, and is the Head of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic. Albus Severus Potter is sorted into Slytherin and becomes best friends with Scorpius, the son of Draco, who is also placed into Slytherin. I think it’s interesting Albus is put into the slytherin house instead of Gryffindor because his parents are from Gryffindor and so are his grandparents. But there is a similarity of how he meets his best friend is also the same way his father met his best friend. The only difference is the different house at Hogwarts. Harry was influenced in his decision not to want to be in Slytherin because of the new friend he had made, Ron. Albus is placed in Slytherin for both his friend he chose to become friends with and his personality.

Like other the other Harry Potter books, adventure occurs when Albus and Scorpius decide to go save Cedric. Albus also takes a liking to an older girl with silver and blue hair, Delphie Diggory which I found a bit weird that there is another Diggory. There was also rumor that Scorpius is Voldemort’s child. I like how even though Voldemort has long since been dead, he is still brought up into the storyline. I also felt bad for Draco who was just trying to cover up the rumor that Voldemort got his wife pregnant. Time-Turners have since been destroyed under Draco’s command so Scorpius won’t be bullied. But a year after that, an old colleague of Draco was caught to have kept an illegal Time-Turner. Anyways, Albus and Scorpius together go back in time to prevent Cedric from winning by using a Time-Turner they stole with Delphie from the Ministry of Magic. Because of this their meddling they change and create an alternate universe which was not a surprise. Their first time the Time-Turner had a 5 minute limit and Albus was injured badly. Harry believes it’s Albus’s best friend wounding him, so he forbids Albus to see Scorpius and will use a Marauder’s Map to make sure of it.

When Albus wakes up, he notices a difference. He isn’t in Slytherin anymore but in Gryffindor. Also, Ron isn’t married to Hermione anymore but to Padma Patel. Hermione became a teacher at Hogwarts. I did not like this alternate universe at all because Ron and Hermione were not together. Albus and Scorpius decide to go back in time to change it. But this just alters it even more to the point that Harry Potter did not survive the Battle of Hogwarts. Scorpius returns to the present day in another alternate universe where Voldemort lives and Umbridge is headmistress of Hogwarts. Scorpius gains help from Severus Snape, Ron, and Hermione to change things back to the way it previously was. I found Severus dying again emotional although glad that Umbridge was killed. The romance between Ron and Hermione was strong when Ron did not leave Hermione’s side as the dementors came for their souls.

Although things seemed to be back to the way it was, Harry had a nightmare of Voldemort taking Albus. This causes Harry and Ginny to rush to Hogwarts. Albus and Scorpius have left their bed by the time they arrived. Albus and Scorpius met Delphie when they were on their way to destroy the Time-Turner that Scorpius had previously lied saying he lost it. They wanted to make sure it was properly destroyed. Albus apologized to Delphie that Cedric could not be saved because of the alternate universe that was created and Cedric became a death eater. Cedric losing the tournament caused to be an angry young man and he also killed Neville Longbottom. It was a shocker for him to kill Neville. Delphie pretends to understand and that they should all destroy it. Albus trusts her and accidently gives her the Time-Turner. This is when I believe is a great twist ever. Delphie reveals who she is which is an orphan to a family of extreme Death Eaters, the Rowles. It is revealed that she is not the niece of Amos which was found out by Harry and Ginny and Ron. Ron appeared when the married couple were trying to figure out where the boys were.

Back to Delphie, Albus, and Scorpius. Delphie wants to rebirth the darkness. I was wondering during this time if she was the daughter of Voldemort. Delphie gets the boys to go back in time with her after she kills a student, Craig. At the maze tournament, Cedric knocks her in the head, which was I loved, and releases the boys. But once she gets back on her feet the three race to get the Time-Turner. Delphie destroys it and flies away. Coincidentally, the place they arrive at the day before Voldemort tries to kill Harry. The parents find out Delphie is Voldemort’s daughter which I had guessed before! McGonagall was furious and Draco defended Hermione and Harry. They figured it was best to see if Delphie succeeded. Albus and Scorpius prevent Delphie from killing baby Harry Potter. Albus sends a message to his father through a blanket that has meaning. Draco uses the Time-Turner he has that was perfected and brings along Harry, Ginny, Ron, and Hermione. They reunite with the boys where they explain what Delphie is trying to do. I think the plan they came up was a great plan but it failed because the potion did not last long enough. Harry transfigures himself into Voldemort and finds out Delphie’s mother is Bellatrix Lestrange which was not much of a shocker. A great moment happened when Harry and Albus overpowered Delphie.

Sadly, Harry had to go through witnessing the death of his parents and he couldn’t stop it from happening. Delphie is to be imprisoned in Azkaban. I think the ending was a great ending. Harry admits his fears and promises to be a better father to his son. I guess the lesson here is don’t meddle with time if there were ever a chance to change it. Our past is what defines us in the present.