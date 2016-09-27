The Curious Case of Jay Cutler

By Daniel Dalenberg

Staff Writer

Ever since arriving in Chicago, Jay Cutler has been one of the most polarizing figures in Chicago sports, and rightfully so. Jay is a tremendously talented Quarterback, who has made a lot of great plays as a Bear, but many fans only seem to remember his late game interceptions and un-enthusiastic demeanor. When in doubt, numbers never lie. I am going to focus on the past three seasons for Cutler, which are more applicable to projection of his future seasons than his early seasons in Chicago. Over the past three seasons Cutler has posted a completion percentage of 64.6%, which would give him the 12th best completion percentage in comparison to 2015 season QB stats. Similarly, Jay Cutler’s QBR over the past three seasons is 63.77, putting him at 16th for the 2015 season. I could go on and on with Jay Cutler performance related stats and most of them will lead you to the same conclusion, and that is Jay Cutler being an average NFL Quarterback. So what does this mean for the Bears? Average Quarterbacks usually do not win championships. Just look at the past Quarterbacks of the past 8 Super bowl winners: Russel Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Joe Flacco, and Ben Roethlisberger. (In all fairness Peyton Manning was below average when he won the Super Bowl with the Broncos last year, but still it’s Peyton Manning.) Therefore, unless the Bears acquire the whole Broncos defense, the Bears probably will not be in the playoffs or Super Bowl anytime soon. So as long as Cutler keeps up his statistical mediocrity, it will be hard for the Bears to get rid of him considering his massive contract. Until the Bears can draft a top tier QB prospect, it seems Jay is here to stay, at least for a little while.