Women’s Volleyball Victorious in Home Opener

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Volleyball team won their home opening match against Alverno College 3-1 Tuesday night. The match also marked the team’s first NACC conference game giving them a 1-0 record to start conference play.

“We were excited to open up our conference season at home,” said Head Coach Jennifer Wildes, “It took us a little while but after we settled in, we did some really nice things. It was a big team win for us. It was also great to play in front of our fans we really appreciate their support!”

The Eagles struggled early in the first set committing multiple serving errors, but rallied late to win the set 25-21. In the second set, the Eagles started off hot leading 8-4, but a 9-0 run by Alverno was enough to give the Inferno the set 25-23. The Eagles rallied in the third set where they never trailed and notched 10 kills in the 25-15 win. In the fourth and final set, the Eagles went on an early 8-2 run and never looked back winning the set and the match with a 25-11 game.

The Eagles recorded a season high hitting percentage at .280 while also recording 44 kills. Sophomore Defensive Specialist Kristina Billie recorded a match high 14 digs to go along with 3 aces while Junior and fellow Defensive Specialist Vanessa Possidoni recorded 10 digs.

“It was super exciting to finally have our home opener and everyone contributed in our win,” said Possidoni, “It was an awesome way to start off conference at home and I can’t wait until we play at home again next week.”

The Eagles will head to Lake Forest College on Friday for their next set of games against North Central College and Lake Forest College in the annual Red and Black Triangular. The Eagles will play North Central at 4:00 pm followed by Lake Forest at 8:00 pm.