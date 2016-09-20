Women’s Soccer Loses Close Match to Elmhurst

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Soccer Team lost a close game against Elmhurst College 1-0 Saturday morning at the Lisle Sports Complex. The Eagles were shut out in a matchup where their defense outshined their offensive output.

““Credit to Elmhurst, they were organized defensively and good on the ball, making them difficult to play against,” said Head Coach Michael Boland, “ I thought we did well defensively, and limited their dangerous scoring chances. If we defend like that in upcoming NACC play, we will be difficult to beat.”

The Eagles struggled early in the game with communication and attacking on offense. In the eleventh minute of the game, an offensive error in their own zone cost the Eagles as Elmhurst capitalized with a goal, the only one of the game. The Eagles would not be able to break through the Elmhurst rugged defense in the first half and went into the break down 1-0.

The second half did not go much better for the Eagles as they fell behind in time of possession and struggled keeping the Elmhurst offense in front of them. Although Elmhurst took more shots than the Eagles, the defense remained strong and did not surrender another goal.

The Eagles best chance to tie came on a strong shot by Freshman Forward Abbie Graham in the 83rd, but it was denied by the Elmhust defense. The Eagles did not have enough time to rally as they lost the match by the one goal margin.

“Even though we didn’t get the result we were hoping for it was nice to come out and compete with a team that was regionally ranked,” said Junior Wing Taylor Pokorny, “We definitely have the ability to compete with strong teams and hopefully our next string of games will prove that.”

The Eagles will look to right the ship as the team travels to Concordia University of Chicago for their next game Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 pm.