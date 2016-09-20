The New IPhone 7

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene editor

What makes it different from the IPhone 6?

Since I’m not big into technology I didn’t know what the difference was between the IPhone 7 and previous IPhone. The updates to the new phone seem really beneficial for daily use.

There are new jet black matte finishes to the exterior of the phone and there is a new home button. The new home button is an illusion and makes you think you are pressing a button but really it’s just physical contact with your skin. It has mixed reviews because you can’t use your home button if you have gloves on. The iPhone 7 Plus features both an f/1.8, 28mm wide-angle lens and a 56mm telephoto lens on the back. This can minimize blurriness from shaky hands. You can also get a higher quality zoom from farther away.

The screen is 25 percent brighter and has a 3D touch effect. A good quality that the new phone has is longer battery life and faster than the IPhone 6. For all the music lovers out there, there is a new stereo system and is the loudest yet from the IPhone collection. It has faster LTE which is good if you are not around Wi-Fi.

The last feature of the new phone is air pods. You can put them in your ears instantly and they will connect instantly and play music. You can also speak into them and your voice comes out nice and clear. This phone seems to have new features that will be efficient for your everyday lifestyle.