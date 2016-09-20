Michelle Reilly

Benedictine was a packed house in honor of Family Weekend Friday through Sunday. Festivities began Friday night with a Wine and Cheese Night held in Goodwin Hall’s lobby starting at 5 p.m. Following that was a showing of Pixar’s “Finding Dory” in the auditorium, also in Goodwin.

To top Friday, Saturday was jam-packed with activities that all ages could enjoy. Starting at 9 a.m. were BenUnion Underground Activities in the Krasa Basement, which included games such as ping pong. Then at 11 a.m., was the Women’s Soccer game where they suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Elmhurst College. During the game, there was also tailgating events going on in both Krasa and Neuzil parking lots. In Krasa, there was food, drinks and inflatables, whereas Neuzil was giving away free pikachu’s, had a rock climbing wall and bingo.

One senior, Aliya Murray, brought her little sister out for all the fun. “I got a glittery unicorn tattoo on my arm and played bingo, which was fun, until some guy won three times. I got a little mad”, says 10 year-old, Maya Murray.

Another senior, Chris Rafacz, was there for the free pikachu’s. “I didn’t have to download the app to catch a Pikachu”, says a laughing Rafacz.

Of course after tailgating, was the day’s main event, the football game. The Benedictine University Eagles faced off against Adrian College and got a hard fought victory. With only minutes to go, the Eagles were losing 28-27 and were able to come out on top, keeping the fans on their feet the entire game.

This was the case for at least one student. “It was a suspenseful game that was worth going to and so much fun”, says Aliya Murray.

Following the football game was dinner at Krasa at 5 p.m. and then also another showing of “Finding Dory” in the auditorium in Goodwin. Sunday was the end of Family Weekend with just a few events left. First up was the Cindy Cebrzynski Memorial 5k Run/Walk beginning at 8 am. Next up, was a mass at the St. Procopius Abbey at 11 a.m., and then finally there was a breakfast held all morning from 8-10 a.m. in Krasa.

If you missed out on Family Weekend, make sure you make it out to Homecoming Weekend October 14-16 where there will be more football and entertainment coming your way!