Women’s Volleyball Go 2-2 at Illinois Wesleyan University Tournament

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Volleyball Team split games on both days over the weekend at the Illinois Wesleyan University Tournament in Bloomington, Illinois. The Eagles went 2-2 in the tournament including a very competitive matchup against Simpson College to end the day Saturday.

“We ended the tournament playing our best match so far this season,” said Head Coach Jennifer Wildes, “We were up, we were down and we fought so hard and never gave up. I loved seeing that. If we can keep playing like that while continuing to get better, we have a really good chance to end up where we want to be at the end of the year.”

On the first day, the team started the day with a 3-0 series loss to Coe College. In the next matchup, the team rebounded to defeat Macmurray 3-1 in what was a difficult series. The second day went almost the same way for the Eagles as they lost the first series to Rose-Hulman Institute 3-0 to start the day. The Eagles recovered against Simpson College later in the day as they won the series 3-0 including a long final game that ended 29-27.

“We fought hard in our last game to stay ahead and win in three games,” said Senior Defensive Specialist Molly Morley after the Simpson series, “Our whole team really came together by keeping the energy up and focusing on the little things on the court.”

The Eagles will look to bring the momentum from the tournament into their next series when they start conference play against Alverno College.

“It’s our first conference game,” said Morley, “We’re going to come out strong and we plan to win.”

The Eagles next game will be the home opener when they play Alverno College on Tuesday night at the Rice Center at 7 p.m.