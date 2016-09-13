Technology Used for Educational Purposes

Elana Garay
Staff Writer
Technology has started to play a bigger role in the education nowadays. I believe technology can help in the learning environment. Technology so far has helped in many ways “technology infuses classrooms with digital learning tools, such as computers and hand-held devices; expands course offerings, experiences, and learning materials; supports learning 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; builds 21st century skills; increases student engagement and motivation; and accelerates learning. Technology also has the power to transform teaching”, states from the website of U.S. department of education. Technology so far has helped with simplifying daily lives of homes and businesses. It helps form communication with people. Technology helps teachers engage their students more in learning. “Technology also changes the way teachers teach, offering educators effective ways to reach different types of learners and assess student understanding through multiple means,” stated from the edutopia website. “It also enhances the relationship between teacher and student. When technology is effectively integrated into subject areas, teachers grow into roles of adviser, content expert, and coach. Technology helps make teaching and learning more meaningful and fun.” Also, ebooks are some helpful resources for textbooks that can be too heavy. Compared to how things were from the past, nowadays students can learn much more and gain resources quicker.
Resources:
http://www.ed.gov/oii-news/use-technology-teaching-and-learning