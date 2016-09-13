Students Sport Red, White and Blue for First Club Ben of the Year

Jessica Buettner

Staff Writer

Every semester, the Student Senate hosts the monthly Club Ben. The first Club Ben of the year was held on Saturday, September 10th and it was a great way to kick off the semester. The theme was celebrating America, where the students dressed up in their red, white and blue to show their love for their country. Many students were able to make it to the event and they really seemed to enjoy themselves throughout the night.

Senior Dan Kersey stated that he likes going to Club Ben because it gives him a chance to interact more with fellow Benedictine students.

“I spend a lot of nights in my apartment, and Club Ben is a way for me to get out and do something other than just binge watch TV on weekends,” said Kersey.

DJ Gino was able to play music for the students and he was amazed at the opportunity he was given. Even though he was a bit nervous about taking care of the music for the event, it turned out to be better than he thought.“I came into this with a chip on my shoulder, but based off of how many people showed up and the crowd reaction, I feel like I did a great job,” said Fasso.

Gino Fasso is a DJ when he isn’t hitting the books and he says that he has been a part of the DJ business for five years as he continues to provide music for various events.

“Both of my older brothers were DJs for many events back in high school so it was like a trickle down effect on me. In all honesty, I am so proud of how far I have come from when I first started being a DJ five years ago. I’ve come from equipment upgrade to skill and finally, I am becoming recognized by more and more people.”

Senior Carly Schwartz is another student who had a fun time at Club Ben. “I wanted to go because my friends were going to be there so it gave me the chance to hang out with them a bit more outside of the classroom and I always enjoy going to the different events that are held on campus,” said Schwartz.

Since it was the first Club Ben of the year, it came as no surprise that everyone decided to go out with a bang and have a good time.

“My favorite part of Club Ben is how there is always a theme that goes along with it whenever it takes place. I would definitely come back again next month when the next Club Ben is being held,” commented Kersey.

For those of you who missed out on this Club Ben, there’s no need to worry. The next one will be held on October 29th and will be Halloween themed. Be sure to have your Halloween costumes ready because it’s going to be a fun and spooky night for all Benedictine students!