Nick Viall is the Next Bachelor for 2017

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

Will this be the last time Nick tries to get engaged?

Nick Viall will be the next bachelor for 2017! He is not a stranger to the bachelor nation because he was the runner-up on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s and Andi Dorfman’s seasons of the Bachelorette. He was also a part of season three of Bachelor and Paradise. There are some mixed reviews on Viall being the new bachelor because Luke Pell was originally supposed to be the next bachelor. Pell was the third runner-up on the last season of the Bachelorette when it was Jojo fletcher’s season. After leaving the audience heartbroken, he made the perfect candidate for the upcoming season. Pell spoke to E! Online and said “I would defiantly not pass on it.” He had the opportunity to become the next bachelor and he was ready and had his bags packed to fly out to Los Angeles to start filming. Pell suddenly found out the night before he found out that he was no longer the next bachelor. After he found that out he wasn’t really happy with bachelor nation. “At this point, I really don’t want to go back into working in this franchise,” said Pell. Entertainment Tonight explains that Pell wouldn’t be interested in doing Bachelor in Paradise and wouldn’t even consider being a future bachelor. “I do have kind of a bitter taste in my mouth about the whole process” said Pell. Many bachelor fans have mixed feelings about Nick being the new bachelor because Luke was known as one of the sweetest bachelors from past season. Nick on the other hand is known to have a bad reputation from being the runner-up from the past two seasons. Hopefully by the end of next season he will give out his last and final rose.