Fall Trends from New York Fashion Week

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

There are some new styles that will get you ready for fall

New York Fashion Week is known for showing the world what the next fashion trends there will be. Even though we are still experiencing warm weather, the designers didn’t have a problem showing off their brand new fall trends. Fur has been a big trend on the runway even if it’s real or faux. The colors of them are not your typical animal print they were shown in bold colors because they are trying to attract the street-style crowd. Ruffles have been incorporated into casual and evening gown dresses. Designer Jill Stuart, wanted to add ruffles to evening gowns to add more volume to them. When you think of fall, lately you think about the color tan. There were a lot of different pieces in the color tan so expect to see the color tan in pants, jackets and sweaters. Gold metallic has always been in style when it comes to jewelry and shoes but it is not in clothing. At the Racheal Zoe show, she had many sheer metallic gold maxis going up and down the runway. With the weather changing it’s common for people to pull out their jackets. Aviator bomber jackets are back for fall 2016. They are short and puffy and they were shown on the runway with midi dresses. If you are not ready for summer to be over and you don’t want to put away your dresses, there is a solution for you. Turtlenecks were seen under dresses on the runway. It’s easy for anyone to pull off and you can still wear your summer dresses. Plaid is always in for fall but the new thing is plaid overcoats. Calvin Klein put long plaid coats on the runway to show you can either dress it up or down. A look that started at the end of the summer is off the shoulder tops. Designers saw that they were successful in the summer so they decided to all put a fall spin on them. What was shown on the runway was off the shoulder dresses, tops and pant suits. That leads me to my next trend which is pant suits. They can be slim, stylish and colorful. They can look business casual or suitable for a night out. Lastly the final trend for fall would be the choker. Many girls have picked up on this trend already but if you haven’t it doesn’t matter if you prefer skinny ones or thick ones it just adds a little extra something to your outfit whether it’s a button down top with jeans or a dress.