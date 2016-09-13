Eagles Take Their First Win of the Season at Home

Marissa Perez

Editor-in-Chief

The Benedictine Men’s Football team took their first win of the season this past Saturday against St. Norbert College in their first home game of the 2016 season.

The players, coaching staff, and fans were all pleased with the final outcome of the game when the Eagles took the win with a final score of 34-14.

“Saturday’s game against St. Norbert was definitely a hard fought victory. We came out excited and hungry for a win and as a team definitely stepped our game up,” said Junior Outside Linebacker Frank Veal III.

The game started off with some big plays from the home team. Senior Wide Receiver Elijah Walker returned the opening kickoff for 53 yards before a turnover. Freshman Wide Receiver Juwann Nelson returned a punt to set up Junior Quarterback, Ryan Sample to throw the first touchdown pass of the game to Walker.

St. Norbert then missed a field goal, giving the Eagles a chance to respond with an 80-yard march in seven plays, advancing the score 14-0.

In the second quarter, Sample completed four passes in a five-play drive which spanned approximately 63 yards, making the score 21-0 in favor of the Eagles. A nine-play drive along with Senior Tight End Jesse Kilbourn’s second score of the game had the home team leading 28-0 at the end of the first half.

St. Norbert started the second half with a 15-yard play drive, making the score 28-7 early in the third quarter. Benedictine responded with an eight-play drive, making the score 34-7. The visiting team scored the last seven points of the game at the end of the quarter, making the final score 34-14.

“We’re extremely grateful for our fans and all those who came to the game to show their love and support for us. But our first win isn’t just for us players and coaching staff, but mainly for our school in which we take pride in and our fans who serve as our backbone for this team and who we view as family,” said Veal.

This win was not only the first of the season, but also the first recorded win for head football coach Josiah Sears.

“It was a good game against a good opponent. We worked hard to get Coach Sears that first win and we couldn’t be happier getting it on out turf,” said Junior Defensive Lineman Danny Drummond.

The Eagles will be playing their next game here at home, this upcoming Saturday at 3 p.m. against Adrian College for Benedictine’s Family Weekend.